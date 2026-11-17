Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iranian forces targeted several locations in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Penjwen district with a suicide drone on Tuesday, the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) said.

PJAK said the attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time, with no casualties among its fighters.

🔸لیدوانی مه‌جلیسی پارتی ژیانی ئازادی کوردستان (پژاک) سەبارەت بە هێرشەکانی کۆماری ئیسلامی ئێران بۆ سەر گەل و هێزەکانمان لە رۆژهەڵات و باشووری کوردستان https://t.co/ALFPmURzrF — PJAK MEDIA CENTER مرکز رسانەای پژاک (@pjakmediacenter) November 17, 2026

Chamchamal Police Chief Brig. Gen. Mohammed Abdi had earlier dismissed reports of a security breach in his district, telling Shafaq News that authorities had recorded no drone activity or other incidents in recent hours.