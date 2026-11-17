Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) launched six drones against Saudi oil and military facilities on Tuesday, military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed.

According to Saree, three drones targeted Pumping Station No. 9 on the East-West oil pipeline west of Riyadh in two waves, while two targeted Station No. 8. He claimed the sixth drone hit an early-warning radar in Sharurah.

He also accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out 81 air and missile strikes on civilian sites in Sanaa and seven other Yemeni provinces over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens of civilians. He put the total number of Saudi strikes since the latest escalation began at 5,264.

Earlier today, the Houthis claimed control of 10 districts across Taiz and Lahj provinces and threatened further attacks inside Saudi Arabia. A Houthi military source also identified Saudi Aramco facilities as a main target. The Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting a Houthi drone over Riyadh.