Shafaq News- Tehran

Several explosions were heard near Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday, with smoke spotted over the area, Iranian media said.

According to Fars News Agency, residents heard multiple blasts northwest of Qeshm city, while Tasnim News Agency cited unconfirmed accounts of projectiles striking nearby locations, with their type and origin unknown.

Iranian authorities have yet to confirm the reported strikes or establish what caused the blasts.

US President Donald Trump announced on November 6 another round of “minor” strikes targeting an Iranian air defense system in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media at the time documented two explosions in Qeshm’s Suza area, near the strategic waterway, a major oil shipping route disrupted since the US war on Iran began in February.

On November 2, US officials confirmed limited “defensive” strikes near Qeshm, after Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm and Hengam islands and in the nearby mainland city of Bandar Abbas.