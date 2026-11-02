Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian state media reported several explosions near Qeshm Island in southern Iran on Monday, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have intercepted US drones in separate operations near the Strait of Hormuz.

The official IRNA news agency cited local sources who said the explosions appeared to come from the sea. Their cause was unclear, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

In separate statements carried by Iranian media, the IRGC reported using air defense and electronic warfare systems against American unmanned aircraft operating near the strategic waterway.

Iranian forces have previously claimed to have intercepted MQ-9 Reaper drones and seized MQM-170 aircraft near Qeshm. The United States has disputed some of Tehran's claims about captured drones.

The MQ-9 Reaper is used for surveillance, reconnaissance and airstrikes, while the MQM-170 Outlaw is primarily designed to simulate aerial threats during military training and air defense testing.