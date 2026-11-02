Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed slightly lower in Iraq on Monday, trading around 168,000 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,250 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the morning’s 168,350 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,750 dinars and bought it at 167,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,200 dinars and buying prices at 168,100 dinars.