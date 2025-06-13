Explosions heard across Iraq amid Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ Multiple explosions across several Iraqi cities in the early hours of Friday were heard, following Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Shafaq News correspondents reported hearing loud blasts in the capital Baghdad, as well as in northern and southern districts of the city, and parts of Saladin province.

The source and nature of the explosions remain unconfirmed, with no official statements yet issued by Iraqi authorities.

The incident coincides with Israeli military strikes targeting Iraniannuclear and military sites, launched early Friday as part of Operation Rising Lion.

It is still unclear whether the explosions in Iraq are linked to missile launches, overflights, or unrelated local causes.

Witnesses in multiple Iraqi cities shared video clips and images showing flashes in the sky and unusual explosive sounds, adding to widespread concern amid intense overnight air activity across Iraqi airspace.

A security source confirmed to Shafaq News that Iraq has shut down its airspace and suspended all flight operations, citing the Israeli military offensive on Iran as the reason.

"All air traffic has been halted in Iraqi airspace due to the Israeli attack on Iran," the source stated.