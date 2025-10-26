Iraq security roundup: Violence, smuggling, and explosions

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 26, 2025.

Tribal Clashes and Killings (Maysan / Dhi Qar)

A young man was killed in a tribal dispute over an electricity transformer in al-Maimouna district, Maysan. Security forces intervened to contain the violence and transferred the body for forensic examination.

In Dhi Qar, a woman was shot and wounded by her brother during a family argument in southern Nasiriyah. The suspect was arrested, and the victim remains hospitalized.

Fatal School Dispute Turns Tribal Clash (Dhi Qar)

Two people were killed and six others injured in a violent tribal fight in Sayyid Dakhil, east of Nasiriyah. The confrontation erupted after a quarrel between children at school escalated into armed conflict between the al-Hsasirah and al-Musadig tribes. Security forces arrested 27 suspects, seized weapons and ammunition, and reported that a guesthouse and a vehicle were set on fire during the clashes.

Drug Smuggling Attempt Foiled (Al-Anbar)

Border Guard units intercepted a drug-smuggling attempt near the Trebil crossing with Jordan, seizing a helium balloon loaded with 22.96 kilograms of Captagon pills.

Bomb Plot Thwarted (Kirkuk)

Counter-Terrorism forces in Kirkuk foiled an attempted bombing near Governor Rebwar Taha’s residence. A booby-trapped motorcycle was defused before detonation, and several suspects were detained.

Fatal Shooting and Workplace Accident (Erbil / Baghdad)

In Erbil, a young shop owner was shot dead during a dispute in the city center. The suspect was apprehended at the scene.

In eastern Baghdad, a Pakistani worker died after falling from a high structure in the Jamila district. Police opened an investigation to determine whether the incident was accidental.

Antiquities Trafficker Arrested (Babil)

Babel police arrested a man from Dhi Qar attempting to sell 15 ancient artifacts for $100,000. The suspect had recently been released from prison after serving a 34-year sentence for kidnapping. Investigators confirmed the artifacts were looted from an archaeological site in al-Gharraf, Dhi Qar.

Accidental Shooting (Kirkuk)

A 24-year-old shepherd died after accidentally discharging his weapon while cleaning it in the Nahrawan complex, southwest of Kirkuk. Police ruled out foul play.

Oil Depot Fire Contained (Basra)

Firefighting teams fully extinguished a blaze at the Zubair-1 oil depot in Basra’s al-Burjesia area. The fire, caused by a turbine explosion and gas leak, left one employee dead and nine injured.

Traffic Collision (Saladin)

Four people were injured when a Toyota Prado collided with a Kia SUV in the Makhoul area, north of Saladin. Police attributed the crash to excessive speed.