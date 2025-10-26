Kirkuk: Bomb plot near governor’s residence thwarted

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces on Sunday foiled an attempted motorcycle bombing near the residence of Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source reported that a special unit from the province's Counter-Terrorism Service dismantled the explosive-laden motorcycle before it detonated and arrested several suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

“Security forces had cordoned off the area surrounding the governor’s home in the Azadi neighborhood earlier in the morning, enforcing tight measures to ensure civilian safety and prevent any potential threat,” the source added.

Kirkuk has experienced intermittent security tensions, the latest of which erupted on Friday when rival political groups raised party flags, prompting the Iraqi army to intervene and restore order.