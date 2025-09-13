Kirkuk opens third Arabic calligraphy festival

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Saturday, Kirkuk launched the third Arabic calligraphy and Islamic ornamentation festival, organized by the city’s branch of the Iraqi Calligraphers Association.

Governor Rebwar Taha said at the opening that the festival reflects Kirkuk’s cultural identity and showcases its ability to unite diverse communities through creativity and art.

Shahin Kirkukli, head of the Calligraphers Association in Kirkuk, described the event as an “important” platform to highlight the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, an art form that embodies Islamic heritage and builds bridges between generations of calligraphers.

The multi-day festival features exhibitions, workshops, live demonstrations, and tributes to veteran and young artists. It aims to revive diverse calligraphy styles—from Kufic to Diwani, Thuluth, and Naskh— while presenting Islamic ornamentation as a cornerstone of cultural heritage.