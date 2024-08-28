Under the auspices of PM al-Sudani, Kirkuk celebrates international cultural festival

Shafaq News/ Under the auspices of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the city of Kirkuk has hosted a cultural festival, paying tribute to the "Kirkuk Group," a pioneering literary collective that emerged in the 1960s.

The event, which attracted over 100 poets and writers from across Iraq and neighboring countries, was organized by the Kirkuk Writers' Union to mark the second anniversary of the event honoring the Kirkuk Group.

This literature convention, founded in 1964 by a group of young and passionate writers, including Fadel Al-Azawi and Sargon Boulos, is known for its role in shaping modern Iraqi literature.

"The Kirkuk Group was a beacon of literary innovation," said Omar Al-Saray, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Writers' Union. "Their work not only enriched Iraqi literature but also had a significant impact on the wider Arab world."

The festival featured poetry readings, panel discussions, and workshops, providing a platform for writers to share their work and engage in intellectual exchange.

"Kirkuk is a city of culture and diversity," said Muhammad Khadr Al-Hamdani, head of the Kirkuk Writers' Union. "The two-day event, which concluded on the 30th of the month, is a testament to our city's ability to bring people together and celebrate our shared literary heritage."

"The Kirkuk Group was more than just a literary collective," said Arif Al-Saedi, cultural advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister. "They were pioneers who helped to shape the cultural identity of Iraq."

"The Prime Minister strongly believes that culture is the identity of our society and its voice," al-Saadi said.