Iraqi cop's fine art: Calligraphy sets Kirkuk apart

Shafaq News/ A retired police officer in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk has become one of the region’s most respected Arabic calligraphers, preserving traditional script and ornamentation from a small studio in the city center.

Faleh Hassan Murad, known locally as Abu Firas, spent over four decades balancing police duties with a lifelong passion for calligraphy. While serving in the Kirkuk Police Directorate, he earned a reputation for his refined handwriting, often used in official records and signage.

Now in his seventies, Murad continues to produce handwritten works in classical styles including Naskh, Thuluth, Diwani, Ruqah, Kufic, and Persian Nastaliq. Each form is governed by strict geometric rules and appears widely across Islamic manuscripts, architecture, and educational materials.

These rules did not stop him, though. “Each script has a structure, but once mastered, it allows for innovation,” Murad told Shafaq News.

His studio features a blend of Arabic calligraphy, children’s educational charts, and hand-painted banners. He also incorporates Islamic arabesque ornamentation—geometric and floral patterns used in mosques and manuscripts—drawing inspiration from Iraq’s landscapes, from the southern marshes to the northern mountains of Kurdistan.

Though he trained alongside prominent calligraphers in Kirkuk, Murad chose to remain in his street-level workshop near the old courthouse, which now serves as a hub for aspiring artists.

“He opened his door to anyone who wanted to learn, free of charge,” said one former student. “To him, calligraphy was a cultural duty, not just a skill.”

Murad describes his work as part of Iraq’s cultural continuity. “Kirkuk is full of history,” he affirmed. “I’m proud to have contributed with pen, pattern, and precision.”