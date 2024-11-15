"Sound of Baghdad" echoes: A blend of poetry, music, and art
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Baghdad’s Gulbenkian
Theater hosted an event that brought together poetry, music, and visual art in
a unique cultural celebration.
Titled "Sound of Baghdad," the event
was organized by the "Basmat Baghdadiya" gallery. It featured a
recital of verses from the poem "Here is Baghdad (Arabic: هنا بغداد) by poet Sadiq Al-Saigh, performed by actress and poet Azraa
Nasser.
Following Nasser’s recital, poets Inas Philip
and Malak Jalal took the stage to present their works. Their performances were
accompanied by musical pieces played on the violin and qanun by Sarah Asaad and
Taybah Dawood.
The evening also included a panoramic artwork,
inspired by the poems of notable poets Muzaffar Al-Nawab, Mahmoud Darwish, and
Joseph Harb.
The paintings, created by artists Haifa Abbas
and Rania Amer, visually captured the essence of the poets' verses.