"Sound of Baghdad" echoes: A blend of poetry, music, and art

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Baghdad’s Gulbenkian Theater hosted an event that brought together poetry, music, and visual art in a unique cultural celebration.

Titled "Sound of Baghdad," the event was organized by the "Basmat Baghdadiya" gallery. It featured a recital of verses from the poem "Here is Baghdad (Arabic: هنا بغداد) by poet Sadiq Al-Saigh, performed by actress and poet Azraa Nasser.

Following Nasser’s recital, poets Inas Philip and Malak Jalal took the stage to present their works. Their performances were accompanied by musical pieces played on the violin and qanun by Sarah Asaad and Taybah Dawood.

The evening also included a panoramic artwork, inspired by the poems of notable poets Muzaffar Al-Nawab, Mahmoud Darwish, and Joseph Harb.

The paintings, created by artists Haifa Abbas and Rania Amer, visually captured the essence of the poets' verses.