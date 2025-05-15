Iraqi folklore troupe celebrates heritage as Arab leaders gather in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Baghdad's cultural heartbeat echoed on Thursday as the Iraqi Folklore Troupe delivered a vibrant performance at Al-Mansour Theater, coinciding symbolically with the Arab League Summit taking place in the capital.

The event, held as part of the "Baghdad: Arab Capital of Tourism 2025" initiative, blended traditional music, folkloric dance, and heritage costumes in a celebration of Iraq’s rich cultural identity.

It drew a prominent audience including Iraq’s Minister of Culture Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani, former Kuwaiti Information Minister Sami Al-Dulaimi, and several Arab ambassadors and cultural figures.

Led by maestro Fouad Thanoon, the troupe showcased scenes inspired by everyday life in Baghdad, using popular songs and choreographed pieces that highlighted Iraq’s deep-rooted artistic traditions.

The performance also featured a traditional Iraqi fashion show, underscoring the diversity of the country's cultural expressions.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Thanoon said the Arab guests responded with enthusiasm despite a tight one-month rehearsal window. “The show reflected Iraq’s beauty and heritage with high professionalism, thanks to the dedication of dancers and musicians from across Iraqi communities,” he noted.

Artist and presenter Maimon Al-Khalidi expressed pride in hosting the event, “Baghdad has always been a beacon of civilization for the Arab world, and tonight we sent a message that this city is still alive with beauty and culture.”

Reham Karim, a performer in the troupe, emphasized that the event aimed to capitalize on the presence of Arab dignitaries to “present a refined image of Iraqi art as a continuation of our deeply rooted national identity.”

Audience member Rayahin Al-Jalabi described the show as emotionally stirring: “I was moved to tears by the powerful themes and emotions. Iraq is rising again—we are witnessing a new era of revival and openness.”

Historian and cultural commentator Dr. Ali Al-Nashmi concluded the night by reflecting on Iraq’s artistic legacy. “Iraq was among the first Arab countries to establish a national folklore troupe in the 1960s,” he said. “What we saw tonight is a continuation of that legacy, revived by a new generation representing all sects and communities.”