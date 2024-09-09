Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts second fine arts festival

Shafaq News/ The second al-Sulaymaniyah Fine Arts Festival kicked off on Monday, showcasing artworks from Iraqi and Arab artists. The event, organized by the Moonlight Association for Culture, Arts, and Media, was held under the theme "Paintings Unite Us."

Over 50 artists participated, presenting more than 100 paintings that reflected a variety of styles and themes. The exhibition, held at the Da'wah Hotel, was met with enthusiasm from the public and art enthusiasts.

Festival director Manal al-Azawi said the event aimed to highlight the cultural and artistic richness of Iraq and the Arab world, and a platform for artists to connect, exchange experiences, and showcase their work.

The paintings on display captured the diverse environments and experiences of the artists, from nature and women to traditional Iraqi architecture.

"The paintings reflect diverse environments from nature and women to Baghdad's mashrabiya windows and other heritage elements that the artists drew inspiration from their communities," al-Azawi noted.

The festival was inaugurated by al-Sulaymaniyah's Qaimqam, Awat Muhammad, in the presence of government officials and cultural figures.

The Moonlight Association organized the festival independently, without government or party support, underscoring its commitment to promoting art and culture. The event, which runs for three days, has attracted a large crowd of people interested in visual arts in the region.