Kurdish commando arrested for killing 15-year-old boy in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ A member of the Kurdistan Commando forces was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in al-Sulaymaniyah, a statement by the governorate's police revealed on Tuesday.

The statement said that police responded to reports of gunfire in the Raperin area of eastern al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday night and found the body of a 15-year-old boy.

An investigation led police to identify the suspect as a member of the Kurdistan Commando forces, according to the statement. The suspect was handed over to police custody by the commando commander on Tuesday morning.

The suspect is being held in custody on judicial orders under Article 405 of the Iraqi Penal Code. The investigation into the murder is ongoing.