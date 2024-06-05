Barzani Charity Foundation unveils details of "Dear Ones" project

Shafaq news / On Wednesday, the head of the Barzani Charity Foundation's (BCF) office in al-Sulaymaniyah, Sarwa Saleh, unveiled details of the "Dear Ones" project, which aims to care for and assist orphans.

Saleh told Shafaq News Agency that the project is a significant humanitarian initiative by the BCF. "The project is divided into two parts: one executed through the foundation's offices and branches in the Kurdistan Region and two Iraqi governorates, and the other in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent."

She added that the project benefits approximately 11,882 children across Iraq, including 11,775 in Kurdistan, with 1,000 in the center of al-Sulaymaniyah and 882 in surrounding areas.

The project has a budget of approximately $529,182,000, with each child receiving a dedicated bank account for cash assistance.

Regarding the target groups, Saleh confirmed that "the project includes orphaned children from one month old up to those completing university studies, provided they remain enrolled in school.The program stipulates that school-age children must be students and actively attending school to benefit from the project."

She also highlighted another aspect of the project, namely, an electronic program to assist students with academic matters.

She noted that the BCF has undertaken numerous initiatives in al-Sulaymaniyah, including providing medicines to pharmacies, renovating schools, distributing oil derivatives, supplying essentials to women, and offering sacrificial meat and various forms of support to a large number of citizens during special occasions.

The Barzani Charity Foundation was established Under the motto of Mustafa Barzani which says that “It is an honor to serve one’s own people.”

The BCF is a non-governmental, non-political, and non-profit organization that was founded in 2005 in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is the head of the foundation’s board of founders.

The BCF has obtained official licenses from the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Governments and the United States licensed the BCF in 2016.

In the coordination and Management meeting of the United Nations in April of 2016, the BCF was granted Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

It was officially licensed by the British Charity Commission in April of 2020. It was also officially registered as a charity organization in Kuwait in 2016.