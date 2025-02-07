UAE’s Dana Gas to expand Khor Mor field capacity

Shafaq News/ On Friday, UAE-based Dana Gas announced that it has resumed development work on the Khor Mor 250 project.

In a statement, the company said that full-scale development restarted in December, with gas production from the project expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

Upon completion, Khor Mor 250 will add 250 million cubic feet per day to the total production capacity of the Khor Mor plant, significantly enhancing the company’s gas output and financial performance.

The facilities currently supply four power plants with 500 million cubic feet of gas per day, generating approximately 2,800 megawatts of electricity—accounting for 75% of the Kurdistan Region’s total power generation.

Located in the Chamchamal district of Al-Sulaymaniya, the Khor Mor gas field is Iraq’s largest-producing gas site, spanning 135 square kilometers. Holding 8.2 trillion cubic feet of reserves, it plays a vital role in power generation, meeting 67% of Kurdistan’s electricity demand. Managed by a Dana Gas-led consortium, its production has faced repeated disruptions due to attacks, hindering planned expansion efforts.