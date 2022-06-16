Dana gas: improvements in receivables collection in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Dana gas considered the Company’s operations in Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and the Directors noted the improvements in collection of receivables in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Board discussed in a meeting the Mid-term budget and plan review for the next five years and the Mid-year report on group risks. The Board ratified the Q1 2022 financial statements.

The Board considered a report on status of legal and arbitration cases, in addition to other routine matters.