+$26M revamp underway for Kirkuk–Al-Sulaymaniyah road

Shafaq News/ Kirkuk’s government laid the foundation stone for a project to upgrade the Kirkuk–Al-Sulaymaniyah road, the governor of Kirkuk, Rebwar Taha, said on Wednesday.

The project 35 billion Iraqi dinars (about $26.7 million) is expected to take 365 days to complete and is considered one of the province’s key infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving public services, Taha revealed.

The road, which connects Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniyah, has been plagued by potholes and subsidence, contributing to frequent traffic accidents. In early 2023, Kirkuk’s municipality began maintenance work on the highway, addressing structural damage along the route leading to the Jamen checkpoint.