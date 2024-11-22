Kirkuk Governor announces success of population census, figures near 1.9 million

Shafaq News/ The security plan to ensure the success of the population census in Kirkuk has been successfully completed, with the population reaching nearly 1.9 million, Kirkuk Governor said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Governor Rebwar Taha stated that “the census had been fully completed with 100% coverage of households and the information sent to the central Ministry of Planning.”

"The security plan for the census was successful, and we commend the role of our security forces in creating a safe environment across the province," he said.

Mustafa also praised the cooperation of Kirkuk’s diverse communities, including Turkmen, Arabs, Christians, and Kurds, pointing out that the census “will provide a development and economic roadmap, increase the provincial budget allocation, and help secure a better future for Kirkuk’s growth."

In turn, Mohammad Aydin, Director of the Planning Department in Kirkuk, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that the census was completed effectively, “with the security forces and the operations command playing a significant role in securing the necessary protection for the field teams of the Census and Statistics Department," Aydin said.

Aydin also revealed that before the census, the population of Kirkuk was recorded at 1,861,546. “The final census data would provide a more accurate figure after the population registration process is fully completed.”