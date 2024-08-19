Kirkuk Governor calls for crackdown on illegal land sales

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha called for prosecuting mafias in the illegal sale of state lands, emphasizing the need to curb encroachments on public properties.

Taha stated, "Today's meeting is dedicated to addressing the issue of land encroachments. Land encroachments have been in the northeastern and southern parts of Kirkuk. The police leadership and Kirkuk Municipality must prioritize the arrest and legal prosecution of these land mafias."

Taha urged the Kirkuk governorate's Encroachments Committee to "take legal action against anyone attempting to encroach on public properties, harming state institutions and the citizens of Kirkuk." He also called on the police leadership to "support efforts to enforce legal measures against those encroaching on state lands."

This appeal was made during a meeting chaired by Governor Taha, attended by Technical Deputy Governor Ibrahim Ali Muhammad, Kirkuk Police Chief Brigadier General Fattah Muhammad Al-Khafaji, the technical assistant, the head of the committee, the director of Kirkuk Municipality, the head of the provincial properties department, and several members of the Encroachments Committee.