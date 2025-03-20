Unity celebrated: Newroz in Kirkuk, Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, hundreds of Kurds and other ethnic communities gathered in Kirkuk and al-Sulaymaniyah to celebrate Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, with traditional music, dance, and the symbolic lighting of the festival flame.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that security forces were deployed around Kirkuk’s citadel to ensure a safe environment, pointing out that the event is proceeding smoothly due to cooperation between security forces and attendees.

Kirkuk Governor Ribwar Taha congratulated the Iraqi people and Kirkuk’s citizens, emphasizing Newroz as a symbol of peace. “We must all take the message of Newroz seriously and open the door to resolving issues,” he stated, highlighting efforts to improve public services.

Meanwhile, participants emphasized the festival’s significance. “Our celebration today at the citadel is a message of love and peace, reaffirming that Kirkuk remains a city of harmony and coexistence for all communities,” said celebrant Ako Ahmed.

“Newroz is a symbol of victory over oppression,” Bushkhan Abdullah, another participant, clarified, adding that every year, the flame is rekindled to celebrate resilience and unity.

In al-Sulaymaniyah, the Newroz celebrations coincided with Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for Muslims, blending festivity with spirituality. Families and tourists gathered, expressing hopes for stability, economic recovery, and a resolution to the Kurdistan Region’s salary crisis.

“Today’s event is a historical, national, and cultural celebration, featuring the lighting of the Newroz flame, performances of folkloric music, and historical reenactments of ‘Kawa the Blacksmith and Mam Pira,’” Mohammed Mardan, head of the Folklore Arts Association in al-Sulaymaniyah, told our Agency, emphasizing the significance of traditional Kurdish attire in preserving the festival’s authenticity.

Newroz, marking the first day of the Kurdish new year, falls on March 9 in the Greek calendar and March 21 in the Western calendar. It is celebrated as a national and cultural holiday, symbolizing renewal and unity, with traditions dating back thousands of years.

Beyond Iraq, Newroz is celebrated across Central Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Europe.