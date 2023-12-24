PUK leader affirms Kurds' share in Kirkuk governorship, calls for inclusive governance

Shafaq News / The leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Satran Abdullah, affirmed on Sunday that the position of Kirkuk’s Governor belongs to the Kurds, emphasizing that the governance structure in Kirkuk will involve participation from all, expecting the PUK to initiate meetings with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) after the New Year holiday.

Satran Abdullah stated, "The Kurdish National Union achieving the highest seats in the Kirkuk Provincial Council is as the Union announced at the beginning of the electoral campaign when we said that we would obtain the most seats among the competing forces."

He added, "The PUK and the election results confirm that the position of the governor is part of the Kurds' share and of the PUK's share, while the city's governance system will involve participation from all components, as confirmed by the late President Mam Jalal, stating that Kirkuk is a bouquet encompassing everyone."

Abdullah emphasized, "The election results confirm that the position of the governor is part of our Union and part of the Kurds as an ethnicity," noting that the PUK must commence negotiations with political parties, with initial discussions to unify the Kurdish house with the KDP."

"Subsequently, negotiations with other components should follow, as all winning parties in the elections have the right to administer Kirkuk. We support this perspective based on three principles: the first is the principles of the PUK, emphasizing everyone's right to participate in Kirkuk's administration, which is a principle reflecting the election results. The third principle is related to the election law, affirming that all tastes should contribute to forming the government. Therefore, we expect negotiations to begin after the New Year holiday with Kurdish and other parties."