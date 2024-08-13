Protests erupt in Kirkuk over controversial local government formation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, hundreds of Arabs and Turkmen protested in Kirkuk against the formation of the new local government, calling on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Federal Supreme Court to intervene, citing concerns that the new setup threatens communal peace and stability.

Hassan Turan, leader of the Turkmen Front, told Shafaq News Agency that the protestors, who objected to the "illegal and illegitimate" meeting at the Rashid Hotel, urged the Prime Minister to restore their rights.

He emphasized that Kirkuk had symbolized national unity, and the changes made after the enforcement of the law must be preserved.

Turan criticized the exclusion of the Turkmen component from the new local government, deeming the move a threat to community security and accusing the process of undermining trust between the area's diverse groups. He advocated for the "Kirkuk Vision" initiative as a genuine solution to the governorate’s issues.

Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, a Kirkuk Provincial Council member, condemned the formation of the new government as “unconstitutional and illegal,” calling for the Prime Minister's intervention to correct the situation. He asserted that Kirkuk was not for sale or political maneuvering, describing the events of August 10th at the Rashid Hotel as a "disaster" and a "black day" that indicated a disregard for the Arab component’s voices.

Khalid al-Mufreji, a former MP and leader in Al-Siyada Party, criticized President Abdul Latif Rashid's swift approval of the Kirkuk governor's appointment, noting existing complaints and legal challenges. He expressed confidence in the Federal Supreme Court's ability to make a fair decision and promised further protests if the rights of the Arab component were not restored.

Protester Yelgam Hermozlo stated that the Turkmen's demonstration was a call to uphold their rights, rejecting any attempts to sideline the Turkmen and Arab voices. She criticized the meeting at the Rashid Hotel as a "black day" for Kirkuk, emphasizing that the situation jeopardizes communal harmony.

On August 10th, nine Kirkuk Provincial Council members—including five from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), three Arabs, and one Christian—met at the Rashid Hotel in Baghdad. They elected Rebwar Taha from the PUK as Kirkuk's governor and Mohammad Hafiz as the head of the Provincial Council, which has 16 seats.

The session was boycotted by the Turkmen, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and three Arab members.

On July 11th, the Kirkuk Provincial Council had its first meeting since the elections, but political disagreements had stalled the selection of a new governor. Leaders from both Arab and Turkmen groups had earlier organized protests against the formation of the new local government.