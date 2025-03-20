Newroz in Kurdistan: Celebrations persist amid economic hardships

Shafaq News/ As Iraqi Kurds prepare to celebrate Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, financial hardships and salary delays are dampening the festive spirit across the Kurdistan Region. Despite these challenges, the holiday remains a cherished occasion that brings people together in a celebration of renewal, resistance, and cultural pride.

A Celebration of Renewal and Freedom

Newroz, observed on March 21, marks the arrival of spring and symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of freedom over oppression. Rooted in ancient Mesopotamian traditions, it has been celebrated for over 5,000 years.

For Kurds, it holds deep historical significance, particularly through the legend of Kawa the Blacksmith, who is said to have led a rebellion against a cruel tyrant, bringing light and justice to the people.

The holiday is widely observed in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iran, Turkiye, and Syria, as well as among other cultures in Central Asia. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) designates it as a national holiday, granting three days off for celebrations.

How Kurds Celebrate Newroz

In the Kurdistan Region, Newroz is marked by gatherings, music, dancing, and traditional clothing. The most symbolic part of the celebration is lighting bonfires on the night of March 20, representing the victory of light over darkness. People wear colorful Kurdish attire—women in embroidered dresses and men in traditional baggy trousers—and take part in Dabke-style group dances.

Families prepare special dishes, including dolma (stuffed grape leaves), biryani, and grilled meats, while picnics in the countryside are a key part of the festivities. With spring flowers blooming, parks and mountainsides become filled with families celebrating together, enjoying food, playing music, and dancing.

Akre: The Heart of Newroz Festivities

While all Kurdish cities and towns celebrate Newroz, Akre, in Duhok province, is considered the center of the most iconic celebrations. Each year, tens of thousands of people travel to Akre to take part in a breathtaking torchlit procession up the mountains. This tradition, deeply tied to Kurdish heritage, sees men and women carrying over 2,000 torches, illuminating the hills in a powerful display of unity and resilience.

Visitors also enjoy fireworks, concerts, and cultural performances, making Akre’s Newroz festival one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Economic Hardships Cast a Shadow

This year, however, economic difficulties in the Kurdistan Region are affecting the scale of celebrations. Many government employees have faced delayed salary payments, making it difficult for families to afford new clothes and special meals, both essential parts of the holiday. The financial strain has also limited the ability of some local governments to organize large-scale events.

Adding to the subdued mood, Newroz coincides with Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for Muslims. This has led to adjustments in celebration times, with many opting for smaller, family-focused gatherings rather than all-day public events.

Newroz: A Tradition That Endures

Despite these challenges, Newroz remains a deeply cherished occasion that unites Kurds in celebrating their history, identity, and resilience. Recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and declared an international holiday by the United Nations in 2010, Newroz continues to be a powerful symbol of hope and cultural pride.

Even in difficult times, the flames of Newroz bonfires will burn brightly across Kurdistan, reminding people of their enduring strength and the promise of a better future.