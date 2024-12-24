Christmas Eve prayers highlight coexistence and peace in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Christians across the Kurdistan Region gathered to celebrate the Christmas mass commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The festivities were marked by joy, prayers for peace, and a celebration of the Region's spirit of coexistence.

Erbil

In the capital city of Erbil, particularly in the Ankawa district, a predominantly Christian area, churches organized a series of masses to mark the holy occasion.

According to Shafaq News correspondents, the masses will continue for two days, with churches holding services at various times.

Al-Sulaymaniyah

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, Reverend Ayman Aziz, pastor of St. Joseph Church, led evening prayers and rituals in preparation for the festivities.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Reverend Aziz emphasized the spirit of coexistence, "These events have seen wide attendance from Christians and citizens of various faiths and sects, reflecting the values of peace and harmony deeply embedded in the Kurdistan Region."

He further highlighted the unique freedoms Christians enjoy in the area, stating that approximately 300 Christian families in Al-Sulaymaniyah practice their traditions without hindrance.

Reverend Aziz described these religious occasions as opportunities to foster love and communication among the region's diverse communities.

Christmas Eve received special attention from other Iraqi cities, the celebrations were marked by a spirit of peaceful coexistence among different sects and religions, making them an opportunity to strengthen social harmony.

Kirkuk

In Kirkuk, Christmas festivities were held at the Sacred Heart Church in the Arafa district, led by Father Yousif Toma, bishop of the Chaldean Church.

The event saw the participation of Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha and other local officials, further cementing the region's reputation for embracing diversity.

Nineveh

In the Nineveh Plains, thousands of Christians gathered in towns like Alqosh, Telskuf, and Al-Hamdaniya to celebrate Christmas Eve. In Alqosh, residents expressed their joy while hoping for greater stability that could enable displaced families to return home.

Meanwhile, in Telskuf, worshippers voiced concerns over lingering security challenges, such as the threat posed by dormant extremist cells, which continue to hinder a full return to normalcy.

In Al-Hamdaniya, churches such as Al-Tahira Al-Kubra and Behnam and Sarah hosted large masses under heightened security measures, ensuring the safety of the faithful during the celebrations.