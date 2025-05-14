Iraq seizes 600K captagon pills at Kuwait crossing

Shafaq News/ Iraqi authorities intercepted a major drug smuggling attempt at the Safwan border crossing with Kuwait, the Border Crossings Authority announced on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Alaa al-Qaisi revealed to Shafaq News that 600,000 Captagon pills, amounting to 104 kilograms, had been hidden in “expertly modified compartments” within a four-wheel drive vehicle, suggesting the involvement of a sophisticated trafficking network. “The vehicle was driven by a foreign passport holder attempting to exit Iraq.”

Iraq lies on key trafficking routes connecting Southwest Asia, the Gulf, and Europe. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has raised concerns about the country’s increasing role as a transit point for substances like Captagon and methamphetamine.

UNODC data also indicates a sharp increase in drug seizures, with warnings that Iraq may be evolving from a passageway into a site of production and growing domestic consumption.