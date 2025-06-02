Iraq enforces unified customs tariff at all border crossings, including Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Finance, through the General Commission of Customs, has begun implementing a new, unified customs tariff across all border crossings and customs centers, including those in the Kurdistan Region.

The Commission stated that the revised valuation system is based on Cabinet Resolution No. 270 of 2023 and recommendations from the Economic Ministerial Council. The update is designed to standardize procedures and curb manipulation in customs valuations—particularly for imported vehicles and goods entering through northern borders.

"We provided the Ministry of Trade with a digital copy of the reference pricing lists to help synchronize implementation across all entry points."

Implementation will follow jointly approved price lists agreed with the Kurdistan Region on December 19, 2023, using reference tables from 2022 and 2024. In cases of discrepancy between invoice values and average international prices listed in the ASYCUDA system, the higher value will be applied.

A source from the Northern Customs Directorate told Shafaq News that the tariff took effect on Monday, June 2, 2025. Customs checkpoints in Kirkuk, particularly at Jemen and Darman, have tightened inspection protocols in line with the new regulations.

The recent visit of Border Crossings Authority Director Omar al-Waeli to these checkpoints was aimed at reinforcing compliance with the updated system.

Economic analyst Abdullah Hussein described the unification of tariffs between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region as a significant reform. He noted that previous inconsistencies in valuation created vulnerabilities in the national economy, and that the new approach is expected to close gaps and ensure fairer trade practices.