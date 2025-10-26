+25 arrested in Iraq's Dhi Qar tribal clash

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

27 suspects were arrested following a tribal clash in al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, the Iraqi Interior Ministry declared on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry reported that the clash stemmed from a longstanding dispute in the district of Sayyid Dakhil, east of al-Nasiriyah, resulting in six injuries among members of the feuding tribes and nearby civilians.

Dhi Qar police forces promptly moved to the scene, restoring order while confiscating a Kalashnikov rifle and a quantity of medium and light ammunition.

Earlier, a local police source briefed Shafaq News that the confrontation began with a fight between schoolchildren from the Al-Hasassira and Al-Masdaq tribes. The altercation escalated rapidly, leading to the burning of a guesthouse and sparking a broader clash between the two sides.