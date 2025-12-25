Iraq security update: Arrests, suicide, and violent crimes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Theft Arrests (Al-Anbar)

Al-Anbar police arrested two young men for stealing two motorcycles in central Ramadi.

Suicide (Baghdad)

A young woman died after setting herself on fire inside her home in eastern Baghdad. Preliminary investigations indicated family-related problems as the cause.

Infant Death (Baghdad)

Security forces discovered the body of a newborn baby inside a plastic bag discarded in a park in southern Baghdad and opened an investigation into the incident.

Wanted Suspects Arrested (Kirkuk)

Authorities arrested six suspects wanted under various legal provisions during security operations carried out in different parts of the province.

Human Trafficking Network Dismantled (Wasit/Baghdad)

Security forces in Wasit dismantled a human trafficking network consisting of 12 suspects, both men and women. The group operated from a house in the capital, where one abducted girl and four others were freed.

Double Homicide (Basra)

A man killed his wife and her companion after finding them inside a vehicle on a road outside Basra, then turned himself in to the police.



