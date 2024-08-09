Tribal clash north of Nasiriyah: four injured, sheikh’s home burned

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source reported that a violent tribal conflict erupted north of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “A conflict erupted between two tribes in Al-Salem area of Al-Gharraf district, north of the governorate, using medium weapons,” noting that “four people have been injured, and one of the sheikhs' homes was burned.”

"The tribal conflict, stemming from a 15-year-old killing, continues intermittently, and security forces are struggling to access the scene."