Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US military had carried out another round of "minor" strikes on Iran, targeting an air defense system in the Strait of Hormuz, reiterating that Washington controls the waterway.

Iranian state media reported hearing two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments that has been disrupted since the US war on Iran began in February.

Speaking to reporters after delivering a speech at a NASA facility in Florida, Trump described the target as a newly built Iranian anti-aircraft system, claiming US forces had destroyed it "in about 15 minutes, maybe five."

On Monday, the US military announced carrying out "defensive" strikes after explosions were heard on Qeshm and Hengam islands, as well as in the nearby mainland area of Bandar Abbas.

Today’s strikes came days after Trump's Republican Party suffered significant losses in the US midterm elections. Trump attributed some of the setbacks to Iran war, suggesting that voters "were probably not willing for the short-term consequence of the price of gasoline."

Meanwhile, US Central Command said the Rewards for Justice program is offering up to $20 million for information about Iran's nuclear program.

Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above. Submit a tip: https://t.co/A8uRQJSosj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026

The information could include details about facilities, equipment and associated personnel, including members of the scientific community, as well as their movements, according to a post on X.