Shafaq News- Diyala

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will undertake a project to upgrade the electricity network at Khanaqin’s market in Iraq’s Diyala province, district administrator Jawad Faydhallah told Shafaq News on Friday.

The project includes replacing damaged power lines and installing new transformers and related equipment to improve the reliability of the electricity supply and reduce outages affecting businesses in the market. “Technical teams have completed field assessments and finalized the necessary procedures in coordination with Diyala’s local government and relevant authorities, paving the way for work to begin soon,” according to Faydhallah.

He explained that limited funding for public services has prompted the district administration to expand cooperation with international organizations and remove administrative obstacles to attract projects addressing infrastructure needs across Khanaqin.

On September 27, the Electricity Ministry’s 2025 statistics showed that 80.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh) —52% of the power received by distribution companies— were lost during transmission and distribution, compared with 73.4 million MWh billed to consumers.

Read more: 40-GW electricity gap forces Iraq to back private generators