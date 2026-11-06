Shafaq News- Doha

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Friday in press remarks that the United States and Iran had failed to reach a "comprehensive agreement," urging both sides to accept a good deal rather than pursue a "perfect" one.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command has completed preparations for a possible return to combat operations. Trump is considering several options, ranging from launching new military strikes and maintaining economic pressure on Iran to reaching an agreement involving concessions.

Iranian National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei noted on Thursday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow focused on the post-war phase and security arrangements in the region.

Rezaei said Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had asked him to deliver a message to Putin "as soon as possible," adding that the Russian president had pledged to provide "all possible assistance" to end the war.