Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated Iraq's first musical road on Thursday, featuring a section that plays the Kurdish national anthem, Ey Reqîb, when vehicles travel over it at 80 kilometers per hour.

The musical section is part of the newly opened Korre–Shaqlawa–Qandil dual carriageway in Erbil province.

Stretching 800 meters, the section uses specially designed grooves in the road surface to produce the anthem's melody through vibrations generated by passing vehicle tires. Drivers traveling at the designated speed can hear the melody for approximately 40 seconds.

The technique has previously been used in countries including Japan and the United States, where precisely spaced grooves in road surfaces generate musical notes inside moving vehicles.