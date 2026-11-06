Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's internationally recognized government forces carried out 1,211 operations against Houthi (Ansarallah) positions in recent hours, claiming to have neutralized about 387 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroyed or damaged 96 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, military spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said on Friday.

Al-Nuzaili said the operations, part of the ongoing "Dawn of Yemen" campaign, also targeted a missile launcher, with support from warplanes, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers.

تواصل قواتنا المسلحة عملياتها القتالية ضمن عملية «فجر اليمن»، ونفذت خلال الساعات الماضية (1211) عملية استهداف ضد مواقع مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وتجمعاتها وتعزيزاتها وآلياتها ومصادر نيرانها، مستخدمة الطيران الحربي، والمسيّر، ومدفعية الميدان، والراجمات. ففي تعز، يواصل أبطال القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية خوض المعارك في جبهتي الشقب والأقروض، ولا سيما في صنمات والصراري، حيث استهدفت وحداتنا مواقع المليشيا وتحركاتها، وأجبرت مجاميع منها على التراجع، بإسناد من الطيران الحربي والمسيّر، فيما تستمر المواجهات في عدد من المحاور. وفي جبهة طور الباحة، تمكنت قواتنا من أبطال قوات درع الوطن والعمالقة، من السيطرة على عدد من المواقع، والتصدي لهجمات المليشيا ومحاولات تسللها. وفي جبهات مأرب، نفذت وحداتنا عمليات هجومية على مواقع في قطاعي رغوان ومحزام ماس، وواصلت استهداف تعزيزات المليشيا وتحصيناتها. وأسفرت عمليات الإستهداف على تحييد نحو (387) من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها، وتدمير وإعطاب (96) وسيلة وآلية وعربة عسكرية، ومنصة إطلاق صواريخ. وتواصل قواتنا المسلحة أداء مهامها بعزيمة ثابتة، مع اتخاذ الاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) November 6, 2026

In Taiz, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued battling Houthi units along the Al-Shaqab and Al-Aqrud fronts, particularly in Sanamat and Al-Sarari. Al-Nuzaili said the forces targeted Houthi positions and movements, forcing some fighters to retreat, while clashes continued elsewhere.

On the Tur Al-Bahah front, he said National Shield and Giants Brigades forces had captured several positions and repelled Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts.

Government troops also conducted offensive operations against Houthi positions in the Raghwan and Mahzam Mas sectors of Marib province, targeting reinforcements and fortifications.