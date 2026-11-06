Yemen army claims 1,200+ operations against Houthis

Yemen army claims 1,200+ operations against Houthis
2026-11-06T17:38:49+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's internationally recognized government forces carried out 1,211 operations against Houthi (Ansarallah) positions in recent hours, claiming to have neutralized about 387 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroyed or damaged 96 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, military spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili said on Friday.

Al-Nuzaili said the operations, part of the ongoing "Dawn of Yemen" campaign, also targeted a missile launcher, with support from warplanes, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers.

In Taiz, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued battling Houthi units along the Al-Shaqab and Al-Aqrud fronts, particularly in Sanamat and Al-Sarari. Al-Nuzaili said the forces targeted Houthi positions and movements, forcing some fighters to retreat, while clashes continued elsewhere.

On the Tur Al-Bahah front, he said National Shield and Giants Brigades forces had captured several positions and repelled Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts.

Government troops also conducted offensive operations against Houthi positions in the Raghwan and Mahzam Mas sectors of Marib province, targeting reinforcements and fortifications.

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