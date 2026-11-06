Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday claimed intercepting a US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island.

In a statement, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force used an advanced air defense system to destroy the drone.

The IRGC Navy also said on Friday that two oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire in the Hormuz area. Washington will have to accept Tehran’s seven conditions for the strait to reopen, Iranian army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia stated.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump told reporters he would decide soon whether to order further strikes on Iran. A US official told Axios that CENTCOM was preparing for a possible resumption of major combat operations but had received no new orders from Washington.

The US struck targets on Qeshm Island on November 2 in a “limited” operation, a US official told Reuters. Another US official said the strikes targeted Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets.

Trump and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed Qatar’s mediation efforts in a call on Friday, Qatar’s state news agency reported.