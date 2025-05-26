Iranian power cuts deepen electricity crisis in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Electricity supply in Iraq’s Diyala province has plummeted due to the continued suspension of Iranian power lines, pushing daily outages to as much as 16 hours, a local government source confirmed on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source said that the Mirsad and Ser-e Pol Zahab lines—which previously provided a significant portion of Diyala’s electricity—have been offline for 17 consecutive days, with no official explanation from the Iranian side.

Currently, Diyala is relying solely on Iraq’s national grid, receiving no more than 900 megawatts, while its actual demand ranges between 1,500 and 2,000 megawatts.

As a result, many areas are experiencing electricity for fewer than 10 hours per day. The Mirsad line previously supplied power to Baqubah, Muqdadiyah, and Baladruz, while the Ser-e Pol Zahab line covered Khanaqin and surrounding regions in northeastern Diyala.