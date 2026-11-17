Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) on Tuesday barred three public figures from media appearances for periods ranging from 30 to 90 days due to “violations” of its broadcasting rules.

Politician Aras Habib Karim received a 30-day ban covering local and foreign media operating in Iraq over remarks on Al-Nahrain TV’s “Al-Qarar Lakum” program. The CMC said his comments violated standards on decency, public morals, and taste, and warned that outlets hosting him would face legal consequences.

Cleric Adai Al-Ghurairi received a 90-day ban over November 14 remarks on the online One News channel that the commission described as inflammatory and sectarian. Political analyst Zaidoun Al-Salmani was also barred for 60 days over a post on his personal X account, which, according to the CMC, contained sectarian and inflammatory language capable of inciting hatred and discrimination among Iraq’s communities.

On November 11, the regulator imposed a 30-day media ban on political researcher Haitham Al-Khazali, fined Rudaw and Lana, and warned Al-Salmani over a separate Facebook post.

Read more: Media regulator imposed at least 18 bans in 2026