Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Tuesday's trading lower in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 170,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad recorded 170,350 dinars, down from 171,100 in the morning session.

Exchange shops in Baghdad sold the dollar at 171,000 and bought it at 170,000. In Erbil, prices fell to 170,600 for selling and 170,500 for buying.