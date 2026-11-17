Shafaq News- Baghdad

Zaidoun Jawad was elected president of the Iraqi Athletics Federation with 93 votes on Tuesday at a general assembly attended by 93 of its 96 accredited members in Baghdad.

Saif Raad won the first vice presidency with 87 votes, while Asmaa Kambash secured the second vice presidency, reserved for women, with 82 votes.

Six board members were also elected: Adel Mohammed Dahash with 85 votes, Rebwar Muhyiddin with 86, Waleed Turki with 79, Ali Lafta with 78, Haider Abbas with 85 and Sabah Hassan with 78.

The elections took place at Al-Naji University’s conference hall, attended by representatives of the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Iraqi Olympic Committee. World Athletics representatives Alexandre Gros, senior governance manager, and Yannick Morard, a relations official, participated via Zoom.

Alaa Jabbar chaired the election committee, whose members included legal adviser Saif Ali, Ahmed Mohammed, Nashat Aziz Abbas and Firas Kadhim Sahm. Adel Abdul Hussein chaired the appeals committee, with Mustafa Alaa serving as a member.

At the close of the assembly, members unanimously approved Talib Faisal as the federation’s honorary president.