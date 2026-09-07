Shafaq News- Muscat

Iraq claimed two silver medals in the high jump at the Oman Athletics Grand Prix 2026, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meeting held in Muscat on September 5.

Abdulrahman Omar Sabbar took silver in the men's event with a clearance of 2.06 meters, while Maryam Abdulhamid Abdulilah also won silver in the women's competition with a jump of 1.70 meters, the Iraqi Athletics Federation said.

The federation said Iraq competed on an official invitation from the organizers, extended on the strength of the two athletes' performances at a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting last month in Bhubaneswar, India.