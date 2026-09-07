Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemeni government forces said on Monday they had taken control of the Hayd al-Khazzan, al-Fulaihan and al-Nasifah positions in al-Bayda Governorate following heavy clashes with Houthi forces.

The forces said that their warplanes struck Houthi positions in al-Sawadiyah, while Houthi reinforcements heading to the Labanat military camp in al-Jawf came under attack.

Arab media outlets reported that tribes in al-Jawf had begun mobilizing to support the Yemeni armed forces against the Houthis.

The Yemeni troops also said that they had taken control of the Naqil and Jabal al-Koura areas on the al-Kadaha front in Taiz Governorate.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration has reported mounting displacement from the fighting, recording 274 displaced households nationwide between Aug. 23 and 29, most of them in Taiz.

Houthi-affiliated media outlets released footage showing what they described as ballistic missile strikes on trucks carrying military equipment from Saudi Arabia at the al-Wadiah military camp.

Houthi media also reported that Saudi artillery fire targeted the Al al-Sheikh area in the border district of Munabbih.

They further reported that Saudi aircraft struck the central prison in al-Hazm district, al-Jawf Governorate, claiming that 35 inmates and a woman visiting her husband remained trapped under the rubble. The reports also said the body of a child had been recovered and two people were injured.

The Houthi spokesperson accused Saudi Arabia of escalating its campaign against Yemen, alleging that Riyadh had carried out airstrikes and other attacks as part of what he described as an ongoing blockade of the country.

He cited the “al-Jawf massacre,” surveillance aircraft, and the supply of various types of weapons to Saudi-aligned forces as the latest signs of escalation. The spokesperson warned that “Saudi Arabia’s continued aggression against Yemen would not go unanswered,” saying Riyadh would have to bear the consequences of its actions against the Yemeni people.

The latest developments follow an escalation in fighting since last Thursday, when Houthi fighters launched a ground assault alongside missile and drone strikes targeting coastal areas along the Red Sea and positions around Taiz.