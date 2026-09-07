Shafaq News- Duhok

Mine clearance teams recovered 47 100-mm artillery shells from a village in Duhok province, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the provincial General Directorate of Mine Affairs said on Monday.

The directorate said in a statement that it received a report of unexploded ordnance in Amedi district and dispatched an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team. The team located and removed the shells and transported them for disposal.

Last month, the directorate recovered 43 100-mm artillery shells in Mangesh district.

Duhok authorities have destroyed 608 landmines and other explosive remnants of war across the province in 2026, many of which had been buried underground before heavy rainfall exposed them, according to the Directorate of Mine Affairs.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines, reviving a wartime threat