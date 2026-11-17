Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran's Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani has arrived in Iraq on an urgent mission from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to prevent the standoff between Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Kataib Hezbollah over Jurf al-Sakhr from escalating into armed confrontation, a political source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Qaani landed in Najaf on Monday evening and went on to meet armed faction leaders and senior figures from the ruling Coordination Framework in Baghdad, focusing on al-Zaidi's deadline for ending Kataib Hezbollah's control of the area, the source said. He told them he had been "sent by the Supreme Leader on a specific mission to end the crisis and would not return to Tehran without a solution," urging restraint and increased political pressure on al-Zaidi to rule out military action.

“The mediation has yet to produce a breakthrough, with al-Zaidi refusing to back down on bringing all of Jurf al-Sakhr under government control,” according to the source. Qaani has since left Baghdad but remains in Iraq, where more meetings with political and faction leaders are being arranged.

The visit comes two days after government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi denied Iranian mediation in the dispute, describing Jurf al-Sakhr's issue as an internal Iraqi matter.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control

A Coordination Framework source told Shafaq News that Qaani is now back in Najaf, meeting religious figures and people close to Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. His visit coincided with al-Zaidi's trip to the city on Tuesday to open the Imam Ali Bridge and chair the weekly cabinet meeting.

The source said Qaani is expected to meet al-Zaidi and then Kataib Hezbollah representatives to warn them of the gravity of the situation. One proposal would replace the group's forces in Jurf al-Sakhr with Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) brigades and Federal Police units, backing the Counter-Terrorism Service already deployed there, while investigations into oil smuggling continue.

Another security source told Shafaq News that a judicial committee and a government committee headed to Jurf al-Nasr on Tuesday to inspect the site and complete investigations into the smuggling of oil products.

The field visit follows up the work of the high-level committee formed on al-Zaidi’s orders, which began its investigation into the smuggling reports on Friday, the source said.

Deadline Friday

Qaani's arrival follows a tense meeting on Monday evening at which al-Zaidi told Coordination Framework leaders he would not extend his deadline, which expires on Friday evening, and that the security forces were ready to act if the government's demands were not met. The meeting broke up without agreement after a heated exchange with Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri, who warned that force could trigger unrest in several Iraqi cities.

Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, lies about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad and is regarded as a Kataib Hezbollah stronghold, with the Iran-aligned faction controlling security in parts of the district. The crisis escalated after a confidential intelligence report obtained by Shafaq News documented five years of suspected oil smuggling activity, prompting a government investigation that later confirmed the allegations. Al-Zaidi subsequently dismissed nine officials and referred suspects to the judiciary.

Read more: MP: Up to 900,000 liters smuggled daily from Jurf Al-Sakhr