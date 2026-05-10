Iranian reservations over Al-Zaidi drive Qaani’s trip to Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian reservations over Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, reportedly tied to what Tehran views as strong US support for his appointment and possible efforts to curb Iran’s influence in Baghdad, prompted the visit of Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani to Iraq, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Qaani arrived in Baghdad in recent hours and held talks with leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework and commanders of several armed factions on the formation of the next government, though the source said no agreement has yet emerged and Tehran’s position on Al-Zaidi remains unclear.

The visit coincided with intensified political and parliamentary efforts to hold a confidence vote on Al-Zaidi’s cabinet within the next two days. A parliamentary source told our agency on Saturday that political blocs had reached an understanding to pass the government this week before several lawmakers travel to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.

Last Thursday, Al-Zaidi submitted the government’s ministerial program to Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi ahead of its distribution to lawmakers for review, while the cabinet lineup is expected to be presented separately at a later stage.

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