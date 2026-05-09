Iraq's new cabinet set for confidence vote this week

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A political agreement is in place to pass the cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Ali Falah al-Zaidi this week, before some lawmakers depart for Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, a parliamentary source revealed on Saturday.

The Speaker's office has not yet received any official notification from the government regarding the submission of the ministerial lineup, and, according to the source, once such notification arrives, a session date will be set, and parliament members will be informed at least 24 hours before the confidence vote convenes.

Al-Zaidi submitted the new government's ministerial program to Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi last Thursday, as a preliminary step before its circulation to parliament members for review. The names of the ministerial lineup are to be submitted separately at a later stage.