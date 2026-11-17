Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq faces Iran on Tuesday in the closing match of the Basra International Four Nations Tournament, with the hosts looking to finish strongly against the current leaders.

Lebanon face Palestine at 4:00 p.m. at Basra International Stadium, before Iraq and Iran meet at the same venue at 7:15 p.m.

The tournament is a warm-up for the four teams ahead of upcoming international fixtures, including the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, and results count toward the FIFA world rankings. Palestine joined the event as a late replacement after the Philippines pulled out.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Al-Iraqiya Sports.