Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced two municipal employees to one year in prison each on Tuesday for causing financial losses to the state, while the Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) separately detained a government employee in Nineveh over an alleged attempt to sell a rare antiquity for $750,000.

A security source told Shafaq News that the Al-Muthanna Misdemeanor Court convicted the former director of Al-Rumaitha Municipality and an employee of the Al-Samawah Municipal Directorate in separate rulings.

In Nineveh, investigators arrested an employee of the State Company for Agricultural Supplies in a sting targeting a suspected antiquities-trafficking network, according to the CoI. The commission said the artifact was seized in his possession and that his confession led investigators to identify another suspected dealer and obtain warrants for his arrest and a search of his premises.