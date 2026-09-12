Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi forces launched ballistic missiles and drones at a military base in Sharurah, in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region, targeting weapons depots and command-and-control rooms, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Saturday.

Saree said the Houthis launched the operation “to retaliate for continued Saudi attacks on Yemen.” He threatened “larger and more intense operations deeper inside Saudi territory if the attacks continued.”

متحدث القوات المسلحة اليمنية العميد يحيى سريع:رداً على استمرار العدو السعودي المجرم في عدوانه على بلدنا نفذت القوات المسلحة اليمنية عملية عسكرية نوعية استهدفت من خلالها مخازن الأسلحة وغرف القيادة والسيطرة التى تدير العدوان على بلدنا وشعبنا في القاعدة العسكرية بمنطقة شرورة… pic.twitter.com/obBXj9hyW7 — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) September 12, 2026

Saudi Civil Defense reported that a projectile launched by the Houthis fell in Al-Tuwal province in the Jazan region, injuring two people and damaging a mosque, several buildings and vehicles.

سقوط مقذوف في محافظة الطوال بمنطقة جازان نتج عنه إصابتان وأضرار مادية في مسجد وعدد من المباني والمركبات.#الدفاع_المدني pic.twitter.com/gMdcr41KMQ — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Yemeni Prime Minister Shaya Mohsen Al-Zindani said the latest Houthi escalation went beyond another round of fighting in Yemen, saying it was “linked to an Iranian agenda that uses Yemen’s strategic location to threaten regional security and international shipping.”

The government was following developments, setting priorities and taking action. He maintained that the security and military escalation would not disrupt state institutions, according to Al-Zaydani.

On September 12, Abed Al-Thawr, assistant director of the Moral Guidance Department of the Houthi-run armed forces, told Shafaq News that coordination among members of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” remained in place, citing continued cooperation and joint operations across Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen.

Zaid Al-Gharsi, head of media and cultural affairs at the Houthi-run presidency in Sanaa, said that ending Houthi military operations against Saudi Arabia depended on ending the war and lifting the “blockade” on Yemen.

Read more: Houthi advance raises stakes from Bab al-Mandeb to Iraq